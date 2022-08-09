India will celebrate 76th Independence Day completing 75 glorious years of Independence from the British Raj. This year Independence Day is clubbed with a weekend making it a long weekend. While many plan to go out on vacation on such occasions but many prefer to stay home and relax. In this case why not grab a packet of your favourite chips and watch movies, which evoke a sense of patriotism? In this video we have shared a list of patriotic movies and series which people can binge watch online on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar.