Independence Day 2022: On 3rd of August, Wednesday, the Archaeological Survey of India announced that the entry to all ticketed museums and monuments would be free of charge from August 5 to August 15, as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is being done to commemorate the 75th years of India's independence from British Raj. Also in Agra, home to the Taj Mahal, many events like cleanliness campaigns and exhibitions have been planned to celebrate 75th Independence Day. In this video we have mentioned the must visit monuments that will give you a sneak peek into the culture, tradition and history of India. Watch video.