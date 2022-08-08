Independence Day 2022: Interesting Facts About The Indian National Flag – On August 15 this year, India will celebrate 76th Independence Day completing 75 years of India’s Independence and embarking Azadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav a significant milestone in the country’s history. Independence Day marks the day when India became free from the oppressive British rule, and also a reminder of the countless sacrifices of our freedom fighters. In this video we will share some interesting facts about the Indian National Flag that everyone should know.Also Read - Make Your Independence Day 2022 Special; Visit These Most Fascinating Museums In India