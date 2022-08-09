Independence Day 2022: In 2014 pm Narendra Modi hosted national flag on 15th of august i.e. on independence day at red fort for the very first time. Since then his dressing sense and attires have always caught peoples eyeballs. Be it independence day or republic day, PM Modi always shines in style with his elegant clothes. His unique kinds of ethnic clothes during Independence day speeches have always garnered attention. Prime Minister Modi, who is well known for rocking ethnic attires makes sure that he impresses his audience not only with his oratory skills but also with mix and match of clothing. Let us take a look at his different and unique attires that he has donned during every Independence Day speech since 2014.Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Interesting Facts About The Indian National Flag - Watch Video