Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating it’s 76th year of independence today. People are full of zeal and excitement as it’s been 75 year since India got its freedom from the British rule. Amid this, the Indian Embassy in Russia unfurled the ‘Tiranga’ from a parachute in Moscow during the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The embassy shared the video on its official Twitter handle wherein skydiver unfurls the Indian flag from the parachute in the skies of Russia. Watch the video yourself.Also Read - PM Modi's 9th Speech From Red Fort Lasted For 82 Minutes | Highlights