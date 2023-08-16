Home

Video Gallery

Independence Day 2023: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour To Celebrate 77th Independence Day – WATCH

Independence Day 2023: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Tricolour To Celebrate 77th Independence Day – WATCH

Burj Khalifa was illuminated in colours of the National flag on the occasion of Independence Day. Every year on August 15 India celebrates the 77th Independence Day with pride and joy.

Independence Day 2023: Burj Khalifa was illuminated in colours of the National flag on the occasion of Independence Day. Every year on August 15 India celebrates the 77th Independence Day with pride and joy. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the Red Fort. As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation. The captains of the helicopter were Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.