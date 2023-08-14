Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Independence Day 2023: From ‘Mother India’ To ‘Bahubali’, Movies That Defined Independent India
They say cinema is a reflection of society. As India completes three-quarters of a century since its independence on August 15, here is a selection of movies that epitomise how the country has changed.
Independence Day 2023: They say cinema is a reflection of society. As India completes three-quarters of a century since its independence on August 15, here is a selection of movies that epitomise how the country has changed.
Also Watch
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you