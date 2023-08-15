Home

Video Gallery

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Hoists National Flag At 77th Independence Day – WATCH

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Hoists National Flag At 77th Independence Day – WATCH

PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on August 15. The nation echoes with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

Independence Day 2023: On the occasion of 77the Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on August 15. The nation echoes with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. Various iconic buildings and monuments in India have been illuminated in the Tricolours lights on Independence Day. Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as city soaks in Independence Day fervour. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.