Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence, Says, Peace Is The Only Solution Manipur Issue – WATCH

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Speaks On Manipur Violence, Says, Peace Is The Only Solution Manipur Issue
On this occasion PM Modi spoke on ongoing Manipur violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said peace is the only solution for Manipur issue. Watch video.
Independence Day 2023: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on August 15. The nation echoed with zeal and enthusiasm on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. On this occasion PM Modi spoke on ongoing Manipur violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said peace is the only solution for Manipur issue. Watch video.
