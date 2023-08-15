Home

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses At Red Fort On India Economy

Today I would like to tell the mothers and sisters of the country that today the country is progressing, it is progressing in the economic field. There is a huge contribution of laborers in the progress of the country, there is a huge role of laborers and ready-trackers.

