Independence Day Special: 3-Time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej on Curating New Rendition of National Anthem | Exclusive

The 3-Time Grammy Award Winner, Ricky Kej exclusively spoke to india.com about the journey of making a new rendition of the Indian National Anthem specially for Independence Day.

There are two days in the year when the country is doused in tricolour. There is an aura of patriotic fervour running through the veins of every Indian citizen. And one of these days is August 15, India’s Independence Day. The day commemorates India’s freedom from colonial rule. Celebrating this triumph, every year the Prime Minister of India unfurls the Indian National Flag at Red Fort in Delhi followed by singing of the national anthem and other traditions. This year a special rendition of the Indian national anthem awaits the citizens. The 3-time Grammy award winner, world-famous music composer Ricky Kej composed a new version of the anthem in collaboration with the 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra setting new records. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, the music composer spoke about the making of the rendition of the national anthem, about Indian music presence at the global level and more.

Rickey Kej released the rendition on the eve of Independence Day on August 14.

RICKEY KEJ’S 42 YEAR PRACTICE WITH THE INDIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM

Ricky Kej’s musical journey began by playing the national anthem. He said that it was the first tune he played on the keyboard and learned even before memorising the nursery rhymes.

Kej said, “It is a 100-member orchestra and the biggest ever symphony orchestra to record the national anthem ever. And of course, the added icing on the cake is that they are a British Orchestra, they ruled us for 200 years and today an Indian guy is conducting them and leading them and performing the Indian national anthem.!”

The grammy award winner has made a few versions of the Indian national anthem in the past. “This one I wanted to do my penultimate version of it, I wanted to put all of my thoughts and ideas…I am hoping it becomes a definitive version of it that everyone uses,” he added enthusiastically.

RICKY KEJ ON WHY HE CHOSE A BRITISH ORCHESTRA?

The new version of the national anthem brings along a sense of irony as it was played in all British Orchestra. When asked about why Kej did not choose any Indian band for the same, he said, “Because I wanted to record with a symphony orchestra but unfortunately India does not have a symphony orchestra. There are one or two orchestras who call themselves Indian symphony orchestra but 80 per cent of them are artists for eastern Europe and other places.”

WE ARE NOT APPRECIATING OUR INDIAN CLASSICAL MUSIC

Coming with an experience of several years, Ricky has seen the music industry evolve. Divulging more about the landscape of music in India and its recognition at the international level, he explained that we are not appreciating our talent and how the West has more appreciation of our classical music. He further added that, “mainstream film music has completely taken over the music industry so much so that when I say I am a music composer people ask which movie?”

The grammy award winner further explained that Indian classical musicians have broken cultural barriers and that is why they are getting more recognition worldwide. “ Except few exceptions like Naatu Naatu which is a fantastic song, Jai Ho and few more you can count on you have managed to break that cultural barrier…It is our classical musicians who have broken those barriers but we are not appreciating them as much.”

But the trends are changing now, and Kej agreed that now there is an upswing in terms of recognition of the song.

Ricky Kej is a music composer who won a Grammy for his music about the environment – Winds of Samsara and the Divine Tides. While he makes music on what he truly believes and that has a special message, the Grammy Award Winner says that he is ready to drop everything and work in Bollywood if there is a social message.

