Independence Day Special: India is celebrating its 76th independence day today and there is nothing but pride and patriotism in every Indian’s heart. People will be indulged in watching some great patriotic films and series to evoke that feeling of patriotism. Well, we all know that Bollywood has created some iconic films on patriotism that not only left everyone teary eyed but has also won many awards for it’s brilliant portrayal and story line. On the 76th independence day we have curated a list of top 5 patriotic films that won national film awards and whose story filled our hearts with patriotism.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Speech in English for Students - Original Speech For 15th August