Home

Video Gallery

IndependenceDay2023: How Education Became A Fundamental Right In India?

IndependenceDay2023: How Education Became A Fundamental Right In India?

Education is one of the most basic human rights. A tool for any nation’s democratic system to succeed. Here's how education became a fundamental right.

IndependenceDay2023: Education is one of the most basic human rights. A tool for any nation’s democratic system to succeed. Here’s how education became a fundamental right.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.