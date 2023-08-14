Top Trending Videos

IndependenceDay2023: Rise of Indian Cricket In Post-Independence-Era

Indian cricket has been on the rise in the post-Independence era. 1983, 2011 ODI World Cup wins, 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, IPL's birth, and women's cricket's rise have led to cricket being the most-preferred sport among countrymen.

Updated: August 14, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

IndependenceDay2023: Indian cricket has been on the rise in the post-Independence era. 1983, 2011 ODI World Cup wins, 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, IPL’s birth, and women’s cricket’s rise have led to cricket being the most-preferred sport among countrymen.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.