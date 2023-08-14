Home

IndependenceDay2023: Rise of Indian Cricket In Post-Independence-Era

Indian cricket has been on the rise in the post-Independence era. 1983, 2011 ODI World Cup wins, 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, IPL's birth, and women's cricket's rise have led to cricket being the most-preferred sport among countrymen.

