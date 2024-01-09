Home

India at AFC Asian Cup 2023: All you need to know

Having already hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Qatar is now all set to organise another grand continental football ...

Having already hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, Qatar is now all set to organise another grand continental football tournament- the AFC Asian Cup. With 24 nations vying for the coveted title, the AFC Asian Cup is scheduled to get underway this week. In the tournament opener, hosts Qatar will be up against Lebanon on Friday, January 12 at the Lusail Stadium. The Indian football team, on the other hand, will kick off their AFC Asian Cup journey against mighty Australia a day later, on 13 January. Under the coaching of Igor Stimac, the Indian football team, currently ranked 102nd, will be aiming to come up with an inspired show this time.

As the Indian side gears up for one of the most vital competitions of the year, we take a look at all the details about the team at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

India have been pooled in Group B along with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria

Venues

India’s first two matches of the competition will take place at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. India’s final group-stage fixture against Syria is scheduled to be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

