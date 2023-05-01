India Blocks 14 Messenger Apps Used By Terrorists In Pakistan – Watch Video
Reportedly, these blocked apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others. Watch video.
