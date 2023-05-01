Top Trending Videos

India Blocks 14 Messenger Apps Used By Terrorists In Pakistan – Watch Video

Reportedly, these  blocked apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others. Watch video.

Published: May 1, 2023 5:20 PM IST

By Video Desk

Indian government has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were used by terrorists in Pakistan. Reportedly, these blocked apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

