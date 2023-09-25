By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India-Canada Relations: Indian Sikhs Want Canada Related Tensions To Ease
A bitter row between India and Canada over the murder of a Sikh separatist is being felt in Punjab, where Sikhs fear both a backlash from India’s Hindu-nationalist government and a threat to their prospects for a better life in North America.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.