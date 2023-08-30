Top Trending Videos

India-China border tensions: India responds to China’s provocation

As China seeks to provoke India again amid the ongoing border disputes. The India Ministry of External Affairs has made it clear that it would never accept China's 1959 unilaterally designed Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Published: August 30, 2023

