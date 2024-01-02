Home

Video Gallery

India cricket schedule for 2024: All you need to know about series, tours, match dates

India cricket schedule for 2024: All you need to know about series, tours, match dates

Another action-packed year awaits Indian cricket in 2024, with both men's and women's team hoping to continue their momentum gained ...

Another action-packed year awaits Indian cricket in 2024, with both men’s and women’s team hoping to continue their momentum gained from the previous calendar year. The Rohit Sharma-led side had reached an ICC trophy final for the first time in eight years after winning 10 games in a row to make the summit clash in the ODI World Cup, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. ended the year on a record-breaking note as they beat Australia and England in one-off Test matches at home.

Among the many tours and contests on home soil, both the men’s and women’s team will have the chance to end India’s long-standing drought of an ICC trophy with the respective T20 World Cup tournaments coming up. The last time the nation lifted an ICC trophy was in 2013 when MS Dhoni had led the side to Champions Trophy haul in England.

#indiancricket #indiancricketteam #indianteamsquad

About Channel:

Trending Now

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

You may like to read

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/