Home

Video Gallery

India in ODI World Cup: Story Of 1975

India in ODI World Cup: Story Of 1975

After Australia and Pakistan, India stands third in the list of ICC ranking in the ODI format. Playing 50-over game since 1975, the men in blue has won 541 ODI matches so far. But surprisingly we were never this good from the very start rather team India was not even considered in the competition. June 7, 1975 will always be a historic day for cricket. This was the day when the first-ever match in World Cup cricket history was played. However, for Indian cricket fans, it will remain a horrific memory as it remains the worst-ever innings in the history of Indian cricket. Let's just rewind and go back to our worst memory in the ODI format. 1975- The first ODI World Cup in the history of cricket. India was going to participte in it's first world cup but the surprising part is before world cup's first match India never played even a single ODI game. Back then there used to be 60 overs in the ODI format. In total 8 team took part in the tournament, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, the West Indies, and the two leading Associate nations at that point of time Sri Lanka and East Africa. On June 7, India faced England, England batted first and scored 334 runs for 4 wickets. England's key players Dennis Amiss, who scored a century, Keith Fletcher 68 and Chris Old scored 51 runs respectively. On the other hand for India when every one expected Sunil Gavaskar will take the charge, the legenday cricketer just managed to score 36 off 174 balls with just 1 four. And the shocking part is even after scoring 36, Gavaskar remained not out. This is also Which is also Gavaskar slowest innings in the career. In the match, India just managed to score 132 runs with loss of just 3 wickets. During the entire tournament, out of 3 matches,p India just managed to win just one match against East Africa. Where East Africa scored 120 runs, India won by 10 wickets. In the finals West Indies faced Australia where the men in maroor scored 291 runs and won the first ever ODI World Cup by 17 runs.

After Australia and Pakistan, India stands third in the list of ICC ranking in the ODI format. Playing 50-over game since 1975, the men in blue has won 541 ODI matches so far. But surprisingly we were never this good from the very start rather team India was not even considered in the competition. June 7, 1975 will always be a historic day for cricket. This was the day when the first-ever match in World Cup cricket history was played. However, for Indian cricket fans, it will remain a horrific memory as it remains the worst-ever innings in the history of Indian cricket. Let’s just rewind and go back to our worst memory in the ODI format. 1975- The first ODI World Cup in the history of cricket. India was going to participte in it’s first world cup but the surprising part is before world cup’s first match India never played even a single ODI game. Back then there used to be 60 overs in the ODI format. In total 8 team took part in the tournament, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, the West Indies, and the two leading Associate nations at that point of time Sri Lanka and East Africa. On June 7, India faced England, England batted first and scored 334 runs for 4 wickets. England’s key players Dennis Amiss, who scored a century, Keith Fletcher 68 and Chris Old scored 51 runs respectively. On the other hand for India when every one expected Sunil Gavaskar will take the charge, the legenday cricketer just managed to score 36 off 174 balls with just 1 four. And the shocking part is even after scoring 36, Gavaskar remained not out. This is also Which is also Gavaskar slowest innings in the career. In the match, India just managed to score 132 runs with loss of just 3 wickets. During the entire tournament, out of 3 matches,p India just managed to win just one match against East Africa. Where East Africa scored 120 runs, India won by 10 wickets. In the finals West Indies faced Australia where the men in maroor scored 291 runs and won the first ever ODI World Cup by 17 runs. #odiworldcup #odiworldcup2023 #indiancricket

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.