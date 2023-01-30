Home

India Lift Women’s ICC Under-19 World Cup- World Reaction, Cash Rewards & More – Watch Video

India won their first ICC trophy in women's cricket by defeating England in the final.

India lifted the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash on Sunday, January 29. Chasing a paltry 69 for victory, the Shafali Verma-led side hit up the runs for the loss of just three wickets.