Home

Video Gallery

India Matters! US President Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi For His First Sate Visit | Watch Video

India Matters! US President Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi For His First Sate Visit | Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi will travel to the United States for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. Notably, this will be Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year-long reign as Prime Minister . The last state visit by an Indian PM was made by former PM Manmohan Singh in the year 2009. During his tenure as PM, Narendra Modi has visited the US several times, but none was a state visit.

Joe Biden and PM Modi: US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit in June 2023. PM Narendra Modi will travel to the United States for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. Notably, this will be Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year-long reign as Prime Minister . The last state visit by an Indian PM was made by former PM Manmohan Singh in the year 2009. During his tenure as PM, Narendra Modi has visited the US several times, but none was a state visit. This historic visit will offer an opportunity for India-US to further deepen a forward-looking global strategic partnership. The state visits to foreign countries are led by the head of the state/government. State visits are the highest expression of bilateral relations between countries. Other visits are termed official visits, official working visits, guest-of-government visits, private visits.