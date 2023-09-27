By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India Remains A Crucial Ally Of The United States | India Canada Row
US State Department on reacted on the India-Canada relationship and its impact on the US-India relationship. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says, “We are obviously, quite concerned about the situation in Canada. We’ve, cooperated, closely with our Canadian counterparts. We have urged India to cooperate in that investigation, and we’ll continue to do so. India remains, an important partner of the United States. We work with them on a number of issues, but of course, we, on this matter, urge them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation”
