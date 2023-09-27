Home

India Remains A Crucial Ally Of The United States | India Canada Row

US State Department on reacted on the India-Canada relationship and its impact on the US-India relationship. State Department spokesperson Matthew ...

US State Department on reacted on the India-Canada relationship and its impact on the US-India relationship. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says, “We are obviously, quite concerned about the situation in Canada. We’ve, cooperated, closely with our Canadian counterparts. We have urged India to cooperate in that investigation, and we’ll continue to do so. India remains, an important partner of the United States. We work with them on a number of issues, but of course, we, on this matter, urge them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation”

