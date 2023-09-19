Home

Video Gallery

India Responds! Canada’s Top Diplomat Expelled

India Responds! Canada’s Top Diplomat Expelled

India responded quickly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. India finally expelled senior Canadian Diplomat after the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned by MEA. New Delhi hits back after the Canadian Govt expelled top Indian diplomat over allegedly killing of Khalistani terrorist.

India Responds! Canada’s Top Diplomat Expelled

Trending Now

India responded quickly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. India finally expelled senior Canadian Diplomat after the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned by MEA. New Delhi hits back after the Canadian Govt expelled top Indian diplomat over allegedly killing of Khalistani terrorist.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.