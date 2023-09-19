By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India Responds! Canada’s Top Diplomat Expelled
India responded quickly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. India finally expelled senior Canadian Diplomat after the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned by MEA. New Delhi hits back after the Canadian Govt expelled top Indian diplomat over allegedly killing of Khalistani terrorist.
