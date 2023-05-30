Home

India set to be drone hub of the world by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Emphasising the Centre’s vision, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on May 29 said that Union Government aimed at transforming India into the drone hub of the world by 2030. Addressing a Press Conference, he said, “PM Modi believes that India should become the global leader in any new technology that emerges in the world.

