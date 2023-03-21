Home

India signs pact with Japan to design bullet train station at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex – Watch Video

India on March 20 signed a historic pact of approx. Rs 3,000 crores with Japanese government, for work related to the design, construction of the underground Mumbai High-Speed Rail Station. This is first contract being awarded on the Maharashtra side of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train corridor. The total area of the station complex is 4.85 hectares and total completion time is expected to be 54 months from the date of commencement. The station will have six platforms and length of each platform is approximately 415 metres, which is sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. It is pertinent to note that Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 meters from the ground level and will have three floors including a platform, concourse and service floor. Two entry/exit points are planned one to facilitate access to the nearby metro station and the other towards the adjacent MTNL building.