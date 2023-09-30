Home

Video Gallery

India took up G20 presidency with approach of bringing world together: Jaishankar at ‘World Cultural Festival’

India took up G20 presidency with approach of bringing world together: Jaishankar at ‘World Cultural Festival’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on his last day of the USA visit, attended the World Culture Festival. Jaishankar is ...

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on his last day of the USA visit, attended the World Culture Festival. Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22–30. Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar was also present at the event. The World Culture Festival is hosted by The Art of Living organisation on September 29 and will continue until October 1.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.