The national cricket team of India, which arrived in Sri Lanka to take part in 03 ODIs and 03 T20i games, took part in their first training session today ( 2nd July) at the SSC Grounds, Colombo. The Indian squad is led by Shikhar Dhawan in this India vs Sri Lanka series. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad. Watch video to take a look at the exclusive training session of team India in Sri Lanka.