India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I, Mohali Match Highlights | Ind vs Afg T20I Series

India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20, Highlights: Ind vs Afg: Chasing 159 runs, India lost four wickets, but Shivam Dube, Jitesh ...

Chasing 159 runs, India lost four wickets, but Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh led the team to beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali in the first T20 International on 11 January. With this win, India lead the tri series by 1-0.

India started their innings with a disappointing moment when skipper Rohit Sharma (0) was run out in the first over by Ibrahim Zadran. Following this, Shubman Gill (23) lost his wicket to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 4th over. Tilak Verma (26) gave some momentum, however, lost his wicket to Azmatullah Omarzai in the 9th over.

After this, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma built a good partnership. But, Sharma (31) lost his wicket to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 14th over.

After this, Rinku Singh (16*) came to the crease and there was no turning back. Shivam Dube (60*) scored his second T20 half century and led India to beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets.

For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets, while Azmatullah Omarzai picked one wicket.

Earlier, Afghanistan settled for 158/5 against India in the first T20 International.

Mohammad Nabi was the top-scorer for the visitors, scoring a brisk 42 off 27 balls to prop up the innings.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25 off 22 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 28) added 50 runs in eight overs, but they could not force the pace during their stay.

Azmatullah Omarzai chipped in with a 22-ball 29.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the most successful bowler for India, with figures of 2/23, while Mukesh Kumar bagged 2/33.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first T20 International.

Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashashvi Jaiswal, who was finalised as one of the openers along with the captain on the eve of the first game, will miss the match due to injuries. Rohit said at the toss that Yashashvi “didn’t pull off well”.

Fans, however, will miss the services of veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli who was named in the Indian XI for the Afghanistan series but isn’t available for selection in the 1st game owing to ‘personal reasons’. In Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav’s absence, Shubman Gill is expected to take the number 3 spot while coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting for India.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson are also expected to find a place in the Indian playing XI, settling almost all spots in the top 6 Indian batting lineup.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have suffered a major blow ahead of the India series with star bowler Rashid Khan being ruled unfit to be part of the T20 series.

