India VS Afghanistan 2ND T20 Match Highlights 2024 | IND VS AFG HIGHLIGHTS

India lead the three-match series 2-0. Gulbadin Naib was the most successful batter for Afghanistan as he smashed a 35-ball 57, which had four hits to the fence and four sixes, to take the visitors to 172 all out.

In reply, India reached the target in 15.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a 34-ball 68 and Shivam Dube smashing an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls.

Virat Kohli, who is playing his first T20I after 14 months, played a 16-ball 29-run cameo.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/32) snapped three wickets, while spinners Axar Patel (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/39) took two each.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21 off 9 balls) and Karim Janat (20 off 10) chipped in with useful contributions to prop up the innings.

Asked to bat first, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz signalled his intent straightaway and flicked Arshdeep Singh (3/32 in 4 overs) for a four through square leg and then tried to hit one straight down the ground, which however did not result in a boundary.

Rohit Sharma-led India will look to take an unassailable lead in the series when they take on Afghanistan in the second T20 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore today. India vs Afghanistan second T20 may decide the winner of the series.

Rohit and Co will be looking for a repeat of their performance in the first T20, while trying to iron out a few kinks in their armour in the last two T20s they will play before the Twenty20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be looking to produce some memorable knocks to impress the selectors.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s comeback to the Indian team will mean some changes to the line-up to accommodate the veteran batsman.

However, Rohit and Co will do well not to underestimate the threat posed by the Afghan Lions, who have the credentials to beat any team in the world on their day. Despite the loss of their star bowler – Rashid Khan – Afghanistan have plenty of dangerous players in the shape of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and the rest to trouble the Indian batting.

India and Afghanistan squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

