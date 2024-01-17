India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Ind vs Afg Best Fantasy XI | Cricket tips

Home

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Afghanistan ...

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Afghanistan Tour of India 2024, 3rd T20I

India and Afghanistan will meet in the last T20I of the 3-match series in Bangalore. Here, we take a look at the IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Pitch Report, and Injury update in 2024.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I Preview:

India won the first two games against Afghanistan and is currently leading the series by 2-0. In the last game, India easily reached a total of 173 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube both played excellently, scoring 68 and 63 runs respectively, and making a total of 118 runs together.

Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh took the most wickets for India while Karim Janat and Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled well for Afghanistan. Gulbadin Naib was the only player who played well for Afghanistan, scoring 57 runs in just 35 balls.

India has a strong chance to win all three games and clinch the series. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to win at least one game and end the tour on a high note.

