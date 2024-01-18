Home

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match: List of records broken by Rohit Sharma

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match: List of records broken by Rohit Sharma

India broke a heap of records during its eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in its second World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma set the tone for an emphatic chase with a spellbinding 84-ball 131 accompanied by an unbeaten fifty from Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle’s tally (553) for most international sixes in 473 innings. Gayle achieved the mark in 551 innings across formats.

Rohit’s 63-ball hundred was the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian, surpassing Virender Sehwag’s 81-ball ton against Bermuda in 2007.

Rohit broke the tie with Sachin Tendulkar for most World Cup hundreds with his seventh ton in just 19 innings across three editions.

Rohit equalled David Warner to become the joint-fastest batter to 1000 ODI World Cup runs in 19 innings. Rohit is the fourth Indian to score 1000 World Cup runs after Sachin, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Rohit’s 131 is also the highest by an Indian in an ODI World Cup chase, eclipsing Tendulkar’s 127* against Kenya in 1996.

