India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match Preview | Dream 11 | Ind vs Afg

India (IND) will be up against Afghanistan (AFG) in the 2nd T20I of the Afghanistan tour of India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 14. India defeated Afghanistan in the last game quite easily and lead the three-match series 1-0 and would be looking forward to sealing the series in this coming game itself while Afghanistan would be eyeing a comeback here.

The last match between the two teams, which was the first game of the series was played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali where India had won the toss and elected to field. Being put to bat, Afghanistan made a brilliant start as their opening stand lasted for 50 runs. Although they did score well for the first wicket they seemed to be having a meek approach. They played the defensive game on a pitch that was good to bat on and it wasn’t until Mohammad Nabi, who showed his experience that they were able to put up an average total of 158 runs on the scoreboard.

In the chase, all eyes were fixed on skipper Rohit Sharma, who was back in the side after a long time but a miscommunication with Gill led him to being run out on a silver duck. They then had a decent partnership for the second and third wicket. Shivam Dube, who came to bat at four, played a brilliant knock and kept finding regular boundaries. Jitesh too contributed well with his short but explosive innings. The final touch was then given by Rinku and Dube finished the game in style with a six as India won the game comfortably by six wickets.

