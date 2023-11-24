Home

Video Gallery

India vs Australia 1st T20 match highlights | Ind vs Aus

India vs Australia 1st T20 match highlights | Ind vs Aus

Southpaw Rinku Singh yet again showcased his finishing skills as he played an unbeaten knock 22 off 14 balls helping ...

Southpaw Rinku Singh yet again showcased his finishing skills as he played an unbeaten knock 22 off 14 balls helping India to win the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. Rinku finished the match with a six much like MS Dhoni in his prime to take India to victory.

Rinki kept a cool head to finish the game off despite two run-outs in the final over of the match with India requiring seven to win off the final over. Rinku started the over with a four-over backward point. Team India lost three wickets in the next three balls including two run-outs. Axar Patel was dismissed trying to hit the ball. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh were run out of back-to-back deliveries. Rinku Singh then smacked a six to win the match with India needing one run to win the match.

Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar who was a part of the commentary team for Sports 18 for the series, spoke about Rinku’s ability to finish an innings and spoke about how he has matured as a player despite not playing international cricket so much.

#indvsaus #rinkusingh #suryakumaryadav

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/