India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Records Broken By Indian Team In 2nd ODI vs Australia

India scored 399/5 in the second ODI match, their highest ODI total against Australia and broke many more records in

India scored 399/5 in the second ODI match, their highest ODI total against Australia and broke many more records in the 2nd ODI against Australia at Indore. The sensational performance by team stunned Indian cricket fans and the crowd at Indore stadium got to see an amazing high octane match. India easily won the second ODI and the series as well by taking a lead of 2-0 in a three match ODI series.

Here is the list of record team broke:

Cameron Green’s 2/103 is the third most expensive spell against India in ODIs

Shubman Gill becomes the fastest Indian in history to reach 6 ODI centuries

He took 35 innings to achieve this amazing feat

Gill also broke the record of Hashim Amla, for most runs after 35 ODI innings

Amla scored 1,844 runs in his first 35 ODI innings, while Gill scored 1,917 runs

Suryakumar Yadav smashed the third-fastest ODI half-century by an Indian in ODI

He also became the third Indian to hit four consecutive sixes in an over in ODIs

Indian team smashed a total of 18 sixes in their innings, making the first team to complete 3000 ODI sixes

