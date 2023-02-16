India vs Australia 2nd Test: Team India’s Intense Practice Session – Watch Video

Home

India vs Australia 2nd Test: After thrashing Australia in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar test series at Nagpur, Indian cricket team toiled hard under the Sun in a three hour grueling net session ahead of the second test match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.