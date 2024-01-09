By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Best Fantasy XI | Ind vs Pak
India Women takes on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. After an emphatic nine-wicket victory for India in the ...
India Women takes on Australia Women in a three-match T20I series. After an emphatic nine-wicket victory for India in the first T20I and a equally dominant six-wicket win by Australia in the 2nd T20I, the final fixture at the D.Y. Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai will decide the winner of the series.
Trending Now
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
#indvsaus #indvsaus2023
You may like to read
About Channel:
Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.
India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.
Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP
Follow us on:-
Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee
International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta
Web: http://www.india.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/