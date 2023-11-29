India vs Australia 3rd T20I Highlights | Ind vs Aus | Cricket News

Home

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Highlights: Glenn Maxwell almost single-handedly led an extraordinary run chase from Australia as they beat ...

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Highlights: Glenn Maxwell almost single-handedly led an extraordinary run chase from Australia as they beat India by five wickets. A century from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India put up a score of 222/3. While Australia lost wickets frequently, Australia’s batters kept themselves within sights of the required run rate. It eventually ended up becoming almost a one-man show with Maxwell almost single-handedly keeping their run rate up while Marcus Stoinis struggled at the other end. Captain Matthew Wade also took time to get going but he eventually started ably assisting Maxwell in his assault. Maxwell finished off with a six and three fours off the last four balls of the match, finishing unbeaten on 104 off 48 balls while Wade was on 28 off 16.

India earlier got off to a shaky start batting first with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan falling early. Suryakumar and Ruturaj Gaikwad then steadied the ship. The pair put up 57 off 47 balls for the third wicket before SKY fell for 39 off 29. Gaikwad has soldiered on and put up an even bigger stand with Tilak Varma since then, crossing his half-century in the process. Gaikwad accelerated dramatically after that and eventually went past 100 in 52 balls. The last over of the Indian innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell and it went for a whopping 30 runs. India ended up with a score of 222/3 with Gaikwad finishing unbeaten on 123 off 57 balls. Tilak Varma scored just 39 in 29 balls in a 141-run partnership with Gaikwad that came in just 59 balls.

