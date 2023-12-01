Home

Video Gallery

India vs Australia 4th T20I fantasy XI | Cricket news | Ind vs Aus

India vs Australia 4th T20I fantasy XI | Cricket news | Ind vs Aus

India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will play the third T20I of the five-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in ...

India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will play the third T20I of the five-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India are in a dominant position after winning the first two matches.

In the second T20I, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a solid start to the team and added 77 runs in the Powerplay. It is India’s third-highest total in Powerplay in T20Is. Jaiswal played a destructive knock of 53 runs off 25 deliveries, including nine fours and two sixes, before he was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the Powerplay.

Ishan Kishan joined Gaikwad in the middle, and they had a partnership of 87 runs. Ishan scored his second half-century of the series and was dismissed for 52 runs off 32 deliveries. India collected 71 runs in the death overs with the help of Rinku Singh’s 31 runs off just nine deliveries. They posted 235 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the 20th over mark.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia and took three wickets for 45 runs in four overs. Marcus Stoinis picked the remaining one wicket.

Australia had a decent start but their first three wickets for 53 runs before the end of the Powerplay. They lost another wicket in the 8th over but the middle order ensured Australia reached a respectable total. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David had a decent partnership of 81 runs for the fifth wicket. Australia suddenly lost four wickets for just 16 runs. Matthew Wade did some tonking in the end and remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 23 deliveries. In the end, Australia could make 191 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 44 runs.

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/