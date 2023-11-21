Home

India vs Australia T20I: Why Sanju Samson & Yuzvendra Chahal are dropped from the Indian team?

At this point, Sanju Samson is only a fancy name in Indian cricket corridor. The reason? The Kerala and Rajasthan Royals captain has found no place in India Cricket Team for IND vs AUS T20 series. He was also omitted from ODI World Cup squad in favour of Suryakumar Yadav. As for India vs Australia series, Jitesh Sharma was deemed a better fit as Ishan Kishan is the first-choice wicket keeper.

As reported by InsideSport earlier, Ishan Kishan’s selection could spell doom for Sanju Samson. And this is exactly what has happened. Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has preferred Ishan over Sanju in IND vs AUS T20 series. Jitesh Sharma is the backup wicketkeeper.

Furthermore, with T20 World Cup 2024 just 7 months away, the India Cricket Team will officially begin preparations. And that could force the selectors to try out someone like Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube as explosive hitters.

As Sanju Samson misses the bus for India vs Australia T20 series, he is very much in doubt to make it to the T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

What the RR captain needs is his best show in IPL 2024 to win back the team management and selectors’ trust.

