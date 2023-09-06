India Vs Bharat Row: “Don’t Forget You’re Hindustani…” Jackie Shroff Reacts To ‘India’ vs ‘Bharat’ Row – Watch Video

Home

During a media interaction, actor Jackie Shroff said, “If Bharat is being called Bharat, it is not a bad thing. Earlier, our country was called Bharat, right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. Watch video.

India Vs Bharat Row: While reacting on the ‘India’ vs ‘Bharat’ debate, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff said that one can change the country’s name but never forget that they are ‘Hindustani’. During a media interaction, actor Jackie Shroff said, “If Bharat is being called Bharat, it is not a bad thing. Earlier, our country was called Bharat, right? My name is Jackie, some call me Jocky, and some call me Jaki. People change my name but I will not change because of that. Just the name will change, we will not. Change the country’s name but never forget you are a ‘Hindustani’,” said Jackie Shroff on September 06.

