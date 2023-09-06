Home

Video Gallery

India vs Bharat: When PM Modi Read Excerpts From ‘Vishnu Puran’ And Explained Meaning Of ‘Bharat’ | Watch Video

India vs Bharat: When PM Modi Read Excerpts From ‘Vishnu Puran’ And Explained Meaning Of ‘Bharat’ | Watch Video

In a press conference in 2019, PM Modi said that BJP never takes any decision in a hurry. Later in 2022, in Lok Sabha, PM read excerpts from Vishnu Puran and talked about ‘Bharat’.

India vs Bharat: Ahead of the G20 Summit, ‘India’ vs. ‘Bharat’ debate has sparked controversy once again. The issue rose rapidly as ‘India’ was replaced with ‘Bharat’ on G20 dinner invitations. A political row was triggered between BJP and I.N.D.I.A. bloc over the G20 invitation. In a press conference in 2019, PM Modi said that BJP never takes any decision in a hurry. Later in 2022, in Lok Sabha, PM read excerpts from Vishnu Puran and talked about ‘Bharat’. In an exclusive interview, Editor Smita Prakash, EAM Jaishankar also opened up about the controversy.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.