India vs England 1st Test match highlights Day 3 | Ind vs Eng | Cricket

India vs England Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 3: IND vs ENG, After wrapping up the Men in Blue at 436 runs in the 121 overs, and in that too the very first session of the Day 3, England posted 316/6 after 77 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

They now lead by 126 runs, all thanks to Ollie Pope’s unbeaten century (148*) which is his overall fifth one. This is also his third one in any Asian country.

Beginning the second innings, Zak Crawley (31) and Ben Duckett (47) gave a stable start to England. While Joe Root (2), Jonny Bairstow (10) and Ben Stokes (6) could not stand on the crease for long.

Following this, Ollie Popes and Ben Foakes set up a 12-run stand for the seventh wicket, before Axar Patel dismissed Foakes for 34 runs. After this, Rehan Ahmed and Ollie have set up a partnership of 40 runs and are unbeaten at Stumps.

Earlier in the day, both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel clinched one wicket.

India started off cautiously as some overs went maiden before Joe Root went on an aggressive attack taking wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Stay tuned for India vs England Live Score Updates

India finished Day 2 with 421/7 on the scoreboard after 110 overs, with a lead of 175 runs, while playing their first Test against England at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on 26 January; the Men in Blue scored 119/1 in 23 overs on Day 1 in response to England’s 246.

India and England Playing XI:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

India vs England Day 3: Key highlights so far

India started off slow with one run every other over or none as Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel continued their partnership from Day 2.

At the start of the India vs England Test Day 3, India stood at 421 for 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja started at 81 runs, while Axar Patel started at 35 runs, both waiting to hit their centuries.

A few maiden and single-run overs later, Axar Patel made two boundaries.

Joe Root took two wickets, Ravindra Jadeja first at 87 runs and Jasprit Bumrah for zero.

