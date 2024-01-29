Home

Video Gallery

India vs England 1st Test Match Highlights Day 4 | Ind vs Eng | Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test Match Highlights Day 4 | Ind vs Eng | Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Tom Hartley may have taken the big blows in the first innings ...

India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Tom Hartley may have taken the big blows in the first innings but he is now delivering the big blows. Hartley played a big role in ensuring that England got India down to their last wicket and forced a half an hour extension to the day. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah then put England in a bit of a tricky spot though in that extra period, going for their shots and running tight singles and doubles and reducing the runs India needed to win. The pair ended up scoring 25 runs in 37 balls before Siraj finally fell in the last over of the day to Hartley, thus sealing a famous win for England in Hyderabad. The result gives England a 1-0 lead against all odds in the five-match Test series.

Trending Now

Hartley accounted for the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma as England sent back the Indian top order within the first 18 overs as India chase a target of 231. India have promoted Axar Patel to No.5 to bring a left-right combination with KL Rahul. The pair saw India through to Tea but were both dismissed soon after resumption of play. Axar fell to Hartley in the very first over of the third session while Rahul later fell to Root. Earlier, Ollie Pope missed out on a well-deserved double-century, falling to Jasprit Bumrah and thus ending the England innings on a score of 420. Pope received handshakes from the Indian players as he walked off after scoring a colossal 196, the fourth highest score by a visiting batter in the second innings in India. His innings helped England post a tricky target of 231 for India to chase.

#indvseng #indiancricket #indvsengtest

About Channel:

You may like to read

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/