Home

Video Gallery

India vs England 2nd Test match: Ravichandran Ashwin creates history

India vs England 2nd Test match: Ravichandran Ashwin creates history

'Ravichandran Ashwin created history after he became India’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket against England. He surpassed Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who ...

‘Ravichandran Ashwin created history after he became India’s leading wicket-taker in Test cricket against England. He surpassed Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who picked up 95 wickets from 23 wickets with 8 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Trending Now

The off-spinner made the record on Day 4 of India’s second Test against the Three Lions in Visakhapatnam.

You may like to read

In the second innings, Ashwin got rid of Ben Duckett, who was caught at short leg at the fag end of the third day’s play.

In the first session on Day 4, Ashwin took wicket of Ollie Pope, who made India sweat in the opening Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with a brilliant knock of 196.

Ashwin is currently second in the list of leading wicket-takers in Test matches between India and England. James Anderson, who picked up 3 wickets in the first innings of the Test match, is at the top of the list.

#ashwin #indvseng #indiadotcom

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/