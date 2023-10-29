By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
India vs England Live: IND vs ENG Live, Commentary, Score & Updates | WC 2023
The India vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 29 will start at 2 PM IST.
India vs England Live: India vs England World Cup 2023 Live match from the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. India vs England World Cup match update, IND vs ENG Live commentary, India vs England Live analysis. The India vs England, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 29 will start at 2 PM IST.