India vs England T20: After sealing their place in the final of the World Test Championship, India has started their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup set to be played later this year as they kickstart a five-match T20I series against England from Friday.

Captain Virat Kohli will use the five matches played at the Motera or the Narendra Modi stadium as a platform to begin identifying the most potent combination for the showpiece event expected to be held in October-November in India.

T20 Team squad for India:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).

T20 Team squad for England:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

T20 Team Leads

On the eve of the first T20 International, skipper Virat Kohli had made it clear that his deputy Rohit Sharma and the flamboyant KL Rahul will be the settled first choice opening combination going into the World T20 with Shikhar Dhawan being in the reserves.

While, With the unavailability of Thangarasu Natarajan in the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be back leading the attack along side another senior Yuzvendra Chahal for company.

For England, the white ball format presents them with multi-skilled cricketers like Stokes, Sam Curran and IPL auction sensation Moeen Ali for starters, who can change the complexion of any game in either departments.

Pitch Conditions

The Motera track will certainly be a flat deck, suiting the needs of the shortest format and with a lot of batting firepower in both sides which indicates that the Ahmedabad skyline could witness a lot of fireworks from both ends.

The next week and half would be an indication as to which direction the teams are headed in terms of preparations for the marquee event later this year.