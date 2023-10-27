Home

India Vs England: Team India Practice Ahead Of Match Against Defending Champions

Indian Cricket Team led by Rohit Sharma reached Lucknow on Wednesday to play their sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India will take on England at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. England has won just one game out of five they have palyed whereas team india has won all the five matches and are in superb form. It will be going to be a do or die game for England, however if India wins they will officially fix their spot in the semi- finals.