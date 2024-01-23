Home

India vs England Test Match: Players Who Can Replace Virat Kohli In India Playing 11

It is being predicted that either Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan or Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar, both distinguished performers for India 'A', ...

It is being predicted that either Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan or Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar, both distinguished performers for India ‘A’, are leading contenders to step in as Virat Kohli’s replacement.

Recently, Rajat Patidar delivered an impressive performance by scoring 151 runs against England Lions in an unofficial Test. In the second innings of the same game, Sarfaraz Khan exhibited his batting skills by notching up a half-century.

Their recent form in India’s unofficial Test against England Lions make them compelling candidates for the potential replacement of Virat Kohli in the upcoming first two Tests against England.

It is also being speculated that seasoned India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara might also be in contention for a spot in India lineup as Virat Kohli’s replacement for IND vs ENG first two Tests. Notably, Pujara has a wealth of experience in Test cricket, amassing over 20,000 first-class runs, which notably includes 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

