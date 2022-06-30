Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricketer is not only one of the top bowlers in India, but also in the entire world. His deadly deliveries have gained worldwide recognition with his skills. But bowling skills are not just enough. One must also be fit enough on the field and the Indian bowler has never compromised in this case. In this video we have shared the strict fitness routine of Jasprit Bumrah. From running to pull-up, push-ups, crunches, squats, weightlifting, he follows a rigorous fitness regime and also maintains a strict diet.